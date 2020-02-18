Commissioners withdraw request for zoning change related to new jail facility

Penobscot County Commissioners have pulled back on a zoning change request for a new and modern jail.

The proposed facility was eight stories high with 250 beds.

That decision came after members of the community spoke out against the proposal at a county commissioners meeting today.

The zone change, if approved, would have allowed for a building to be built at the corner of Hammond and Court Streets, on the property where the former Bangor YMCA facility sits now.

But, after hearing from those in opposition, commissioners say they want to take a deeper look at the plans for a new jail in order to take in all ideas and to address all concerns.

Inmates have been housed in the downtown area since Penobscot became a county in 1816.