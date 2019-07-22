Commission criticizes Maine utility over billing in op-ed

The Maine Public Utilities Commission has taken the unusual step of writing a newspaper op-ed chastising a power company in the state for doing a poor job of transitioning to a new billing system.

The op-ed appeared in the Maine Sunday Telegram on Sunday. It's signed by the commission's three members and says the commission is "determined to answer" lingering questions about the reliability of Central Maine Power's bills to customers.

The commission says it's still working through an investigation into the utility. In a separate news story, the Maine Sunday Telegram reported that Central Maine Power released a statement saying it is "committed to doing what is required of us to restore trust."

Tens of thousands of customers got unexpectedly high bills during the billing system launch.

