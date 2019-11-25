Commission meets to make improvements to Maine's criminal justice system

A commission aimed at making improvements to Maine's criminal justice system met for the second time Monday in Augusta, where they dug through critical arrest and crime data.

The Justice Reinvestment Initiative's mission is to lower prison spending and population, find solutions for prisoners with mental health and substance abuse disorders, and reduce recidivism.

The data was provided by a policy analyst from The Council of State Governments Justice Center, a consulting group that gathered data from local, state, and federal sources.

One of the biggest standouts of the data was the racial disparities, particularly with black Mainers.

"What today's presentation bore out is what we have known all along in our communities -- about the disproportionate representation of black African Americans in our criminal justice system," said Commission Co-Chair Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland.

According to CSG, black people were 1% of Maine's population last year, but 5% of all arrests. And that percentage significantly increases when looking at felony cases filed, all the way to 24% for Class A felony cases filed.

"What the challenge is what we're going to do about it," said Talbot Ross. "This is why we have a Justice Reinvestment Process. This is why we're going through this right now is for the state to take a look at the actual data and then to figure out how we're going to respond specifically to the disparities in the system."

The data also showed a significant uptick in the amount and severity of crimes committed by women in Maine. For instance, there was a 25% increase in drug arrests of women from 2008-2018.

And while violent crime rates in Maine have decreased by 11% in both Metropolitan (50,000+ population) and Micropolitan (10,000-49,999 population) areas, they have increased by 43% in areas with less than 10,000 people.

Corrections Commissioner Randall Liberty, who's been an outspoken proponent of reducing recidivism, welcomes anything that can help him improve his department.

"One good thing about the Department of Corrections is that they've revealed is that we're doing a pretty good job," said Liberty. "But what's helpful for me is there are some areas where we can do some improvement, and we're going to be working on that in the upcoming months -- working with Criminal Justice and the Governor's Office, and doing what we can do to improve our operations."

And Talbot Ross has made it a top priority for the commission to not only make recommendations based off of data, but off of real criminal justice system experiences.

"And I hope that there's not any report goes forward out of this commission without the input of currently and formerly incarcerated men and women because without their input, we do not know really what that experience is like, and that's what drives this whole process," said Talbot Ross.

The commission has one more official meeting before they're set to give recommendations to the Legislature for next session.