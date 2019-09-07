Colors of Courage Race held in Presque Isle

Northern Light AR Gould Hospital held their annual Colors of Courage race.

Dozens of people were running in honor of family members who suffered through cancer in the past.

Money was being raised to help support patients and their families suffering through tough times.

The president of the hospital says enjoys having the event each year.

"This is hugely important because this event raises funds to support families that are going through cancer battles and gives them the resources that generally insurance companies don't provide you know. Its travel, lodging, food, those kinds of things. That fall between the cracks and when you're going through this battle, the last thing you want to worry about is some of those maintenance issues and we do a great job raising funds and those funds get expended very quickly."

The event was capped off by the optional 5k or 10k races by the adults around Presque Isle.