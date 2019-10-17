Colorado man caught in Bangor, wanted in connection with sex crimes

A Colorado man wanted in two states has been arrested by Bangor police.

Police say they received information that 48 year old Michael Tegge was staying at a hotel on Bass Park Boulevard.

They say he is wanted in both Florida and Nebraska on charges related to sex offender registry laws.

Police say they asked to see the hotel's occupancy records but were denied even though hotel staff is required by law to comply with such a request.

The hotel manager for refusing to comply and now faces charges

Police say Tegge will be extradited back to Florida.