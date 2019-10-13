Color filled the air as students walked for a good cause

Folks also gathered in Waterville for the 3rd annual color fund-run 5-K.

A morning filled with fun, friends, and fitness it is a way to support kids at Waterville High School.

The students raise money each year to attend the Great East Music Festival in May.

There was plenty of color throwing to go around.

"This is a very casual race, you can walk or run,” says DeeDee Bielecki, Pres. of Waterville music Boosters. “We did time it the first year but we decided just to have fun this year. Anyone can come out. It's usually in the fall every year, and like I said it's fun, a little messy, and its all goes to a great cause."

The race is one of their biggest fundraisers.

