Color Run raises awareness about mental health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

MCI Key Club members hosted a color run Sunday morning to help raise awareness.

The group makes it their mission to serve the community in which they live.

Members say the goal of the event was to not only raise money for a good cause, but to get out and have some fun, too.

"I really hope they have fun and I hope In the future they really think about mental health awareness," said Edith Tierney, MCI Key Club officer.

"I'm not a runner myself but, I was like a color run, that might be a fun way to put a pep in peoples step and get them to have a good time" explained Isaac Tardy, MCI Key Club officer.

All the money raised from the event will go towards mental health awareness at Northern Light Acadia Hospital.