Color Bangor Fun Run and Walk brings out hundreds

It was an extremely colorful morning in Bangor.

Racers laced up their sneakers for the Color Bangor Fun Run and Walk.

It's a fundraiser for the American Folk Festival.

Over the years, thousands have participated in this run.

This is the last year for it.

"When we started hearing about color runs, seven or eight years ago, the thought was oh my god that sounds like fun. I think people would enjoy that! Let's do one. So, we’ve had a great run and you know we are going to try something new next year. "

"I just really felt like I really wanted to have some fun with my friends and support my school and support the American Folk Festival."

More than 200 runners participated.