Colonial-era experience demonstrated in Bradley

Folks all across the state visited the Maine Forest and Logging Museum.

Visitors were able to learn about pine trees and living in the woods of Maine.

Members of the Colonial Maine Living History association were able to answer questions and share knowledge of colonial-era living.

Demonstrations were held on how to measure trees and see if they are strong enough to be made into masts of sailing ships.

"So, it wasn't always very peaceful, so I think there were disputes along the way, so these re-enactors were really interested in portraying a really specific sort of area in history, portraying that sort of clash between the king and the people who lived here," says Sherry Davis, Exc. Dir. Maine Forest and Logging Museum.

The Maine Forest and Logging Museum hope to keep holding the event for years to come.

