Collins joins other U.S. senators in introducing bill aimed at helping state governments during pandemic

Senator Susan Collins has joined a bipartisan group of six senators introducing a bill aimed at helping state governments stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the State and Municipal Assistance for Recovery and Transition Act or also known as the "SMART" Act, Collins says Maine would receive at least $2 billion, which builds on the $1.25 billion the state received from the CARES Act.

Senator Susan Collins said, “I'm very concerned that local governments as well as our counties and states. are seeing a total collapse in revenues and that's going to lead to layoffs of our first responders like our police officers, our firefighters, our emergency medical personnel, cutbacks in education slashing healthcare services, and postponing the important transportation and construction projects.“

Overall the SMART Act would be a $500 billion rescue package for state & local governments.