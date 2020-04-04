Collins' office warning small business owners about emerging scam

Senator Susan Collins is warning small business owners to be on guard against an emerging scam.

It’s spreading misinformation regarding the Coronavirus Economy Recovery Bill that she co-authored.

She warns criminals are contacting employers and falsely telling the have to pay a fee to apply for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.

That loan is designed to keep their employees paid during the pandemic.

She says there is no application fee to apply for these loans.

Collins’ tells us if employers maintain their payroll, that loan would be forgiven.

If you receive this type of call, immediately hang up and report it to her Committee's Fraud Hotline at 1-855-303-9470.

