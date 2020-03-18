Collins introduces small business relief bill

Senator Susan Collins and Florida Senator Marco Rubio unveiled "The Rescue Act of 2020" Wednesday.

The bill calls for $300 billion dollars for small businesses.

The emergency economic-relief plan is aimed at helping businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic to make payroll and cover expenses.

Collins says the goal is to do whatever it takes to keep small businesses from closing their doors for good.

"I think that our proposal will be very effective in ensuring that jobs are there for employees once this crisis ends, and that's the purpose of it."

Collins says she hopes to have the bill passed by the end of the weekend.