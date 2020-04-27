Collins Center asking locals to submit videos for 'Maine Talent Showcase'

Maine's got talent.

And the Collins Center for the Arts wants to see it.

The only catch is there's no karaoke style allowed.

It's the Maine Talent Showcase.

Pick up your guitar, play the piano, sing an original song, dance, do comedy, read a poem.

Whatever your talent may be they want to see it and what's more you can win cash prizes!

Top prize is $500.

Danny Williams, Executive Director for the Collins Center says, "What I've been seeing online particularly in the quarantine karaoke is that there are a lot of people who are doing this that don't ordinarily do it so this is perhaps an opportunity for somebody in another under normal circumstance might not do this but times are extraordinary....maybe it's time to do something extraordinary."

To enter, you must upload your video to YouTube.

You then submit that link to cca@maine.edu.

Videos must have been filmed since April 1st.

Videos should be under 3 minutes.

The top 10 entries will be posted on their website and then the public will chose a winner.

The entry deadline is May 15th.

To view submission rules and details visit collinscenterforthearts.com.