College Board releases free resources, schedule for AP exams

Is a high school student in your life preparing for the upcoming Advanced Placement exams? The College Board has released free resources that can help.

AP classes and review sessions are now available online at no cost to students and families. Links to these resources are included in this article.

Students will complete AP tests at home this year with a few changes to how they're normally run. Testing begins on May 11th and runs through the 22nd. Makeup tests will run from June 1st through the 5th.

Students are allowed to use their textbooks and notes during the shortened, 45-minute exam period. However, they aren't permitted to consult anybody else.

Families who don't have an internet connection or a device, such as a computer, tablet, or smartphone, can apply for help getting one.