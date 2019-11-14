Colleagues remember beloved Winslow Fire Captain Scott Higgins

A long-time Winslow firefighter passed away on Monday.

Captain Scott "Scoot" Higgins died of natural causes in his sleep. He was 49.

His colleagues say Higgins was a beloved member of the department and someone all the guys looked up to.

Winslow Fire Chief, Ronnie Rodriguez, says he was honored to call him a friend.

Rodriguez says, "It's hard to sum up somebody's life in a few moments but if there is anything that would encapsulate Scott, was his big heart. He was always willing to help and he would never turn anybody away. He had an infectious laugh that when you heard it just lit up the room. There is a huge cavern that is going to take a long time to fill because Scott's impact on the fire department here goes beyond just a shift. Scott was an integral part of this fire department."

Higgins had served on the Winslow Fire Department for 18 years.

His memorial service will be at Centerpoint Community Church in Waterville this Saturday at 2 p.m.

Additional parking will be available at Temple Academy on West River Road in Waterville with shuttles to the service provided from there.