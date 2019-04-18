Cole Land Transportation Museum preps for 29th season

The Cole Land Transportation Museum is getting ready to open its doors for the season.

On Thursday more than 40 volunteers showed up for their annual "Dust and Dine" where they clean off the vehicles and also do some training.

Over the winter the crew has been busy with renovations including adding new signs and lighting, and producing videos for display.

Museum staff expect a busy start to their 29th year.

“We’re very busy right away. The first week is next week where we start school visits. We have 500 kids coming in the very first week for field trips, and we couldn’t do it without our dedicated volunteers," said Executive Director of Cole Land Transportation Museum, Jim Neville.

The museum opens to the public May 1st.

For more information visit: www.colemuseum.org.