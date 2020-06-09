Cole Land Transportation Museum prepares to open for the season

The Cole Land Transportation Museum in Bangor now has an official opening date for the season.

After an uncertain few months, the museum plans to open on June 15th.

They've added hand sanitizing stations and signage to support social distancing.

They'll also ask visitors to wear a mask while they explore the history of transportation.

Children under ten are encouraged to wear one, but it won't be required.

"This is our first season without our founder, Mr Galen Cole." says executive director Jim Neville. "He passed away in January. I couldn't really imagine how he would feel right now. Here we are a month and a half into our thirtieth season, and we haven't had a visitor yet."

You can reach the museum on Facebook, at colemuseum.org, or by calling 207-990-3600. Groups larger than five are asked to call ahead before arriving.