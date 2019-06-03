Cold, wet Spring no match for determined gardeners

"Cool. Cloudy. Rainy. It's not been a bright, brilliant spring like it was last year."

With the forecast showing some sunnier days ahead, gardeners are eager to get growing.

"We're out of frost danger here, so at this point, I would say it's safe to plant."

Melissa Higgins at Sprague's Nursery says they held off on putting plants outside for longer than usual.

"I would say that we are easily three weeks behind this year compared to last year. And the weekends have been just absolutely nuts here, so people are eager. They're always ready to plant."

If you're looking for advice on your own garden, Kate Garland, a horticulturist with the UMaine Cooperative Extension encourages you to attend their Spring planting workshop in Old Town.

"Over at Rogers Farm, our demonstration garden over on the Bennoch Road. They can show up, no registration required, at 6pm on Tuesday night. That's 914 Bennoch Road, and we'd be very happy to see a lot of gardeners out. We're going to talk about direct seeding plants into the garden, working with transplants, even how to transplant Dahlia tubers and hops plants is a new addition."

And if you can't make it to the event, you can find resources online.

"We have a lot of bulletins and YouTube videos on how to trellis your tomatoes and prune your blueberries."

