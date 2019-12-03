Cold weather means cold paws

Going outside in cold weather can be uncomfortable for your pets too.

Vets recommend limiting their time outside in the cold.

When coming inside check paws for frostbite and for hard packed snow that can cause pain.

Keep control of your pet around icy or slick areas to prevent slips and injury.

Smaller dogs are affected more quickly by the cold, but even large breeds with thick coats are not immune.

Don Hanson, co-owner of Green Acres Kennel Shop in Bangor, says no matter the breed, you have to pay attention.

"If that coat is all matted up it provides no thermal protection at all. So if you've got a husky or a malamute unless you're brushing that coat at least once a week and getting all those tangles and dead hair out it's actually being counterproductive."

If you do keep your dog outside by Maine law they need a warm place to shelter and access to liquid water at all times.