Cold-stunned turtles being treated in NC

At least 12 new seas turtles have been admitted in the past week because of cold-stunning, according to NC aquarium. One of those turtles is a Green Sea Turtle from North Carolina.

Pine Knoll Shores Aquarium is caring for one cold-stunned turtle brought in about a month ago. Cold-stuns are caused by dropping water temperatures that render these aquatic reptiles from being able to properly swim. Aquarist Michele Lamping has been helping nurse the turtle back to health.

Lamping said, "A cold-stunned turtle is one that gets, really, too cold. They are reptiles, and they are in the water. If that water gets too cold, then they actually stop moving."

As the temperatures decrease, the greater the potential for stuns happening to more turtles off thecoast. Lamping says the mid-seventies are a comfortable water temperature for the reptile. So, aquarists slowly raise the temperatures for them.

"We do a very slow warm-up process. There are just a couple of degrees a day,” Lamping said.

Then, the aquarists try to get the turtles to eat, as sometimes they haven’t eaten in months due to the cold-stun. They also check the turtles for injuries and infections.

Angie Felix, 21, visited the aquarium with her family while on vacation. She says she’s a lover of marine animals and learned about cold-stunned turtles while touring the turtle exhibit.

Felix said, “I didn't even know that was something that was happening. That's very commendable that the aquarium is doing that. That's very nice of them to do."

If you think you've spotted a cold-stunned turtle on the beach, here's what Lamping says you should do:

“Everything gets put into a stranding database. And we have a stranding coordinator for our area, but the North Carolina Resources Commission is in charge of that. So, contacting them is the best way."

And to help the turtles, you can donate supplies that will help local hospitals prepare for any influx of the reptiles.

“Contacting the sea turtle center, seeing what supplies they need so they are stocking up on medical supplies... seeing if they need any donations as they prepare to take on all these animals,” Lamping said.

And once a vet gives the turtle a clean vial of health, it'll be released back into its habitat.

To help out with supplies, you can check out the S.T.A.R., or Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center's Amazon wish list to see what is needed.

