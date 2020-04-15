Cold Case: Trial of Auburn man charged with 1993 murder of Alaska student slowed by coronavirus

The court case of an Auburn man charged with the killing of a former Alaska university student has been stalled due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

44 year old Steven Downs has been charged in the death of Sophie Sergie, who was a 20-year-old resident of Pitkas Point, Alaska, and former student at University of Alaska at Fairbanks.

Sergie was killed in 1993. Her body was found inside a bathtub in a residence hall at the college.

The Sun Journal reports an Alaska judge was expected to preside over hearings this week, but they have been postponed.