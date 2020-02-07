Colby college students react to coronavirus precaution

Reaction Friday from students at Colby College to reports some classmates are in isolation for 14 days as a precaution against the coronavirus.

Colby College said in an email to parents they're monitoring students who visited China in January.

We don't know how many students are in isolation.

They're reportedly staying at a hotel in Waterville.

The college says anyone who shows symptoms will be treated according to CDC protocols.

There are no known cases of the coronavirus in Maine.

Colby students we spoke with hope those quarantined are treated well.

Colleen is a student at Colby College. She said, "I think it's an appropriate precautionary measure... I think things like this are responded to pretty reactionary, kind of like H1N1 or Swine flu that came about when I was in middle school. It kind of seems like a similar sort of thing."

Waterville Public Safety says they are "confident there is extremely low risk to the public."