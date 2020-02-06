Colby College students who visited China in January now in isolation

Colby College students who visited China in January are now required stay in isolation for 14-days as a precaution against the coronavirus.

In a letter to parents on February 1st, the dean of the college in Waterville said students would be provided with accommodations, meals and support.

The letter came one day after world health experts declared the coronavirus a public health emergency.

It did not say how many students would be put in isolation or where.

There are no known cases of the coronavirus in Maine or with the Colby community.

The dean's letter said any who shows symptoms will be treated according to CDC protocols.

It goes on to say the college will work to make sure affected students, including those in China, can continue their studies.

College visitors who have gone to the country are not allowed on campus.

The college is also suspending any official programs or activities in China until further notice.