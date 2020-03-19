Colby College staff member tests positive for coronavirus, school officials say

School officials say aColby College staff member who works in the Athletic Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

(MGN Image)

According to a statement posted to their website, the person is isolated at home and reports relatively mild symptoms.

The college says this is the first positive test result in the Colby community.

Colby officials say since learning of the positive test result, the person has followed the direction of the Maine CDC in reaching out to those people who there was recent contact.

Colby College released a statement on its website.

