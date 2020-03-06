Colby College receives $16-million gift

A $16-million dollar gift to Colby College will help send more kids to the Waterville school.

Colby says the money came from Trustee Marieke Rothschild and her husband, Jeff.

Five million dollars will be used towards financial aid for students that want to attend Colby College.

Another $5-million will support the Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts.

The rest of the money will be used towards the final fundraising push for a new athletics and recreation center at Colby. It is scheduled to open later this year.

According to Colby College, the Rothschilds previously made a $4.5-million dollar gift to financial aid at the school.