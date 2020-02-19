Colby College poll shows close race for U.S. Senate between Susan Collins and Sara Gideon

A Colby College poll shows Republican Senator Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon are neck and neck in this year's senate race.

The poll was conducted last week and surveyed more than 1,000 people.

It asked if the election were held today who would you vote for?

43% of people surveyed said they would vote for Gideon.

42% said they would pick Collins.

14% were undecided.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

You can see the full poll here - http://www.colby.edu/government/2020-polling/