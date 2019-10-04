Colby College honors journalists killed in 2018 with Lovejoy Award

Colby College awarded its annual Lovejoy Award to 66 journalists and media workers that died in 2018.

Elijah Parish Lovejoy is a Colby alumnus who is credited in a Colby press release as being the "first martyr to freedom of the press" in the United States.

A panel discussed the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi Friday afternoon.

Rick Hutzell, editor of The Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, where five of his coworkers were murdered last year, spoke on a panel earlier in the day.

"My friends, they wrote about things like Teen of the Week and the Bowie City Council (it's a town outside of Washington), sports, Home of the Week," said Hutzell. "Yes, my newspaper covers serious and significant issues, and yes we cover local government accountable, and yes we do have influence in our community because of that. But I think that most people in this country think that it's a safe job. There's always been dangers involved. There just seem to be more now."

After the panel discussion, there was a screening of The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, a documentary detailing the death of Jamal Khashoggi.