Colby College begins construction on new Arts Collaborative building

Colby College began construction this week on its new Arts Collaborative building in downtown Waterville.

The $6.5 million project aims to preserve the southern entry to Waterville by fully restoring and connecting two buildings that date back to 1836.

Colby hopes this will serve as an artistic hub for artists, students, and educators from around the world.

"Students and community members will be central to the functioning of this building, be very much a part of it. During this time, one of the ways we can begin to program as we emerge from this COVID era is to highlight the amazing artist strengths that we have right here in the state of Maine, so we want to make sure we have that as part of our root, our foundation," Beth Finch, Lunder Curator of American Art, Colby College, said.

The nearly 25,000 square foot building is scheduled to be complete next April.

You can find more information at artscollaborativecolby.edu