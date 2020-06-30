Colby College announces plans to return to classes for fall semester

Colby College has laid out plans to bring students, faculty, and staff back to campus for the fall semester.

The college president says all of the safety protocols to do that could cost nearly $10 million.

In a statement on the school website, he said students may choose to return to campus in Waterville or study online.

Colby is also implementing a coronavirus testing program.

Students will be tested prior to arrival with test kits provided by the school, then at various times in the weeks after that.

They expect about 85,000 tests to be administered in the fall semester alone.

The semester is scheduled to start two weeks earlier than usual - August 26th.

It will end just before Thanksgiving with remote finals.

Classrooms will look different too - with desks spaced apart.

Some may even be held outside when the weather is appropriate.

For more information, visit https://covid19.colby.edu/