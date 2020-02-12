A chance to talk shop with a cop!

Area young women who are thinking about a future in law enforcement or the military were able to pick the brains of a pair of Bangor Police officers this afternoon.

Food and drinks provided, too.

Coffee with a Female Cop at Eastern Maine Community College gave the kids a chance to ask questions and hear stories from the officers.

Officer Elizabeth Brunton talked about some of her worries before she got to the police academy.

"Am I going to have to run harder? Am I gonna have to do more push-ups? Am I going to have to be smarter in class? All this to have to prove myself," said Brunton to the group. "And thankfully the academy was not like that. I didn't feel like I had to prove myself. We all got equally yelled at."

This a part of EMCC's gender equality initiative.

Students from the college and area high schools attended.

