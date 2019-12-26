Coffee camper on wheels sets up in Brewer

A new pop-up coffee shop has wheeled itself into Brewer.

Amanda Marean and her husband Chris have a love for coffee and travel.

The two found a 1966 camper and renovated it into a coffee shop.

Marean says they enjoy visiting food trucks and realized there was a need for a coffee truck or in their case camper.

She says, "I love baking and making cupcakes, stuff like that. So, we found this adorable vintage camper on Facebook and just knew that it was the perfect thing right away. My husband actually came up with the name Wanderlust, the desire to travel and see other places and it just fit in perfectly with the camper. Then, we got this espresso machine and things just started coming together."

Catherine Serrao, a regular customer there says, "I've tried just about every one of her cupcakes. They are all delicious. Of course, I have my favorites. The coffee is really great too. It's the best deal in town. I always come by here if I'm nearby I come and grab a cup of coffee."

Wanderlust Coffee Company is parked at the Brewer Auditorium Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from eight until two.

To learn more abou the coffee shop on wheels you can visit their Facebook page.