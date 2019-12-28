Coastal Children's Museum invites kids to meet critters

Kids and their families were invited to the Coastal Children's Museum in Rockland this morning for a critter meet and greet.

Kids had some hands-on fun with Cleo, the ball python and Lucy, the red-foot tortoise.

As well as some other critter friends.

Folks at the Museum say this is an important way for kids to learn about animals.

"I think these events are really important because it kind of inspires kids,” says Lindsay Neubeck, the program coordinator. “Like, "Hey, I want to learn more about this. I want to get into learning more about animals. I want to go investigate things. I just want to learn."

You can learn more about the Museum at coastalchildrensmuseum.org.

