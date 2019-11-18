Coast Guard stands down, sailboat crew reports they are safe

Late Monday afternoon, the Coast Guard made contact with a sailboat that had been missing for three days.

The crew has reported they're safe and continuing to head south to Florida.

The search began when a woman dialed 911 to make a distress call early Saturday. The Coast Guard determined the call came from a location 20 miles south of Mount Desert Island.

Monday the crew of "Dove" was nearly 100 miles off the New Jersey coast.

Petty Officer Nicole Groll, a USCG spokeswoman, says a family member renewed a subscription for a GPS interactive messaging device, allowing the Coast Guard to pinpoint the boat’s location and message the crew.

Groll said the Coast Guard wants to interview the crew at its next port of call.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.