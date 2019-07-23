Coast Guard searching for missing man off Maine coast

Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard were searching Tuesday for a man last seen near Friendship.

Crews were searching for Baruch Roberts, 79, near Allen Island, officials said. The island is about halfway between Friendship and Monhegan.

Roberts was last seen Sunday, officials said.

A helicopter and crew from Cape Cod are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 207-767-0303.

A photo of Roberts was not provided.

Coast Guard officials originally provided a different name and issued a correction.