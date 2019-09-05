Coast Guard searching area off Maine coast after report of sunken boat

YORK, Maine (WMTW) The Coast Guard is searching off the coast of York after someone reported finding a sunken vessel Thursday morning.

Crews are searching an area north of York Harbor near Long Sands Beach where debris was seen in the water.

A helicopter and a small boat were sent to the area just before 9 o'clock.

The Coast Guard says they are treating this as a search although they have no confirmation that a person is in the water.

Officials are also trying to determine whether the boat that sank is the same boat that ran aground in the area Wednesday.

 