Coast Guard crews rescue 2 people off Maine coast

Two men were rescued off the coast of Maine Sunday morning after they were reported overdue from their travels.

The wife of one of the boaters reported them overdue to the Coast Guard around 10:30 Saturday night.

Just after 6pm Sunday morning an Air Station Cape Cod aircrew located the missing boat and passengers 30 miles off the coast after seeing their emergency flare.

Upon rescue, the rescued boaters told officials that their vessel had experienced an engine failure. They say their radios lost power.

Both boaters were reported to be in good condition and were wearing life jackets.