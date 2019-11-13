Coast Guard crew reflects on saving four men stranded on the Penobscot River

We're learning more about the water rescue that took place on the Penobscot River Monday night.

Three students from the University of Maine were conducting fieldwork when their boat got stuck on rocks.

Officials on the scene say there were no other local options available, so the Coast Guard was called.

We spoke with members of that rescue team to hear about their roles in this mission.

Brian Kudrle, LCDR, Coast Guard, said, "It is a challenge that we take up that baton and we try to save these people and make sure that they can get the home."

A call for help to a Coast Guard crew around 5 Monday night.

Justin Munk, Aviation Survival Technician, said, "It always happens when the search and rescue alarm goes off, your heart starts racing."

Three University of Maine students and a Maine Game Warden who went out to save them -stranded in the Penobscot River.

"We are not used to flying inland like that in low visibility conditions. We were battling snow," Munk added.

Adam Niski, Aviation Maintenance Technician, said, "Uncharted power lines and things like that. Navigating the river. It was all very stressful the entire time."

Keeping emotions under control and the task at hand- getting four men back to their families.

"You just compartmentalize and you think about it objectively. Can I do this? Once you make that decision, it's just a high level of focus," Jeff Piazza, LTJG, Coast Guard, added.

"A lot of us will just tell you that we're doing our jobs. Ya know, I just happened to be on duty last night," Kudrle explained.

Coast Guard crews hoisted themselves down over the boat and went to work.

Munk said, "Made contact, I grabbed one of the guy's hands that was down there and when we are flying in weather like this, the helicopter builds up a lot of static electricity and once I touched his hand, it sent an electric shock to both of us."

"When you know someone as well as the guy that you work with every day and you're sending him down into rapids in the middle of the night, you're taking every precaution. You're on your A-game," Piazza added.

Niski explained, "We kind of lock-in. We kind of are like robots we just know what we are doing and getting it done."

Kudrle explained, "As a pilot, you look back up in the cabin as people are coming on board. It's an undescribable moment."

The men were flown to Bangor International Airport where they were medically evaluated.

"It's not until you really land where you're like wow! We really did something amazing and four people are alive because of it," Kudrle, said.

"That's why I do it. Save a lot of people's lives. People that can go home to their families," Munk added.