Coast Guard acknowledges mayday call may be 'hoax,' asks public for help

The U.S. Coast Guard acknowledges Saturday's distress call for four people in the water off the coast of Maine may have been a hoax.

Coast Guard officials said Tuesday that they were seeking information about the missing boaters, "including the possibility of the report being a hoax."

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the missing man and three children in the waters off Kennebunkport on Sunday after 22 hours.

As of Monday night, several agencies said they had not received any missing persons' reports.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard Sector Northern New England command center received a radio distress call at 10:30 a.m. from a man reporting his boat had capsized with three children on board.

In the mayday call, the man said his boat flipped over in the water and he would try to get the children on top of the boat.

If you have any information about the distress call, please contact Sector Northern New England at 207-741-5478.

