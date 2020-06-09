Coalition launches "Yes on 1" campaign for internet funding

​A coalition of business leaders launched a campaign Tuesday to support Question 1 on the July 14th statewide ballot in Maine.

Voting yes on Ballot Referendum Question 1 would provide 15 million dollars to fund the expansion of high-speed internet to under-served parts of the state.

If passed, it would generate $30 million in matching investments for a total, direct impact of $45 million.

‘Connect-Maine,’ a government project aimed at expanding broadband access, estimates that around 85,000 households in Maine currently lack the ability to connect to high-speed internet.

“We know that access to high speed internet is critical for students to access education, even when they're at home.," said ​Nancy Smith, Executive Director of the nonprofit GrowSmart Maine. "And for all of us to access medical care through tele-health. Investments in broadband are also critical to growing the economy and creating jobs, particularly in rural areas.”

For more information on the ‘Yes on 1’ campaign, visit betterinternetformaine.org