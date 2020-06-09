Coalition launches "Yes on 1" campaign for internet funding

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A coalition of business leaders launched a campaign Tuesday to support Question 1 on the July 14th statewide ballot in Maine.
Voting yes on Ballot Referendum Question 1 would provide 15 million dollars to fund the expansion of high-speed internet to under-served parts of the state.
If passed, it would generate $30 million in matching investments for a total, direct impact of $45 million.
‘Connect-Maine,’ a government project aimed at expanding broadband access, estimates that around 85,000 households in Maine currently lack the ability to connect to high-speed internet.
“We know that access to high speed internet is critical for students to access education, even when they're at home.," said Nancy Smith, Executive Director of the nonprofit GrowSmart Maine. "And for all of us to access medical care through tele-health. Investments in broadband are also critical to growing the economy and creating jobs, particularly in rural areas.”
