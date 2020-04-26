Clowns parade through Presque Isle to spread smiles

Thanks, Rodger, what we got here is a developing situation. There is a whole lot of shenanigans in this environment and to be quite honest with ya, it's complete anarchy. Back to you in the newsroom.

Shred the Klown was one of more than two dozen clowns to show up for a parade down the streets of Presque Isle.

Attempting to improve the overall mood of the community by doing shenanigans things. That's plural for shenanigans. Just by essentially touring the entire town as best as we can.

Timothy Dutch, Potentate of the Anah Shriners says it was special to see the Anah Shrine clowns put this together.

On behalf of all Anah Shrine, I want to thank you to all the clowns for putting this together and the ladies supporting us. We hope to bring a smile to the people up here. Thank you to all of the essential workers that are out there, the first responders, doctors, nurses, and all those that are keeping food on our table and the truckers that are bringing us the food.

Shred says in this time of uncertainty everyone needs to keep having fun.

In these troubling times dear community. It's important we all look after one another, stay safe and stay six feet apart, I only have two, it can be challenging and make sure you have fun, that's important too.