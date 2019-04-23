Clothesline Project raises awareness on UMaine campus

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month...

At the University of Maine one of the ways they showed support for victims is called the Clothesline Project.

They featured shirts with unique, handmade designs that that depict stories of violence and the struggles to overcome abuse...

"It brings awareness to problems that are really quite widespread," said Brooke Dupuy of Partners for Peace. "Sometimes we don't like to read the side messages and we don't like to think about these things but it happens more than we want to think."

Wednesday the events continue with Denim Day.

It's an educational event that uses jeans as a visual reminder that there's no excuse for violence against women.