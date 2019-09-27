Closing statements set to begin in F Daly murder trial

Closing statements in the murder trial of a Massachusetts man accused of killing a man in Bangor begin Monday.

F Daly is charged in the death of 51-year-old Israel Lewis whose body was found in an apartment on Second Street in January of last year.

Daly decided to not take the stand Friday.

Bangor police detectives had testified about surveilance video shown the night Lewis was killed.

The defense said it was only compiled clips and didn't portray an accurate timeline.

They claim there's no physical evidence to prove daly shot Lewis.

"Everything is going as expected. There are no surprises here. Obviously, the state had disclosed all this discovery before the trial today so we feel good about what we've prepared for," said defense attorney, Kaylee Foster.

Prosecutors believe there is enough evidence to convict including the testimony from Daly's ex-girlfriend.