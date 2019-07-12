Closing ceremony for Bangor Chinese School

Today was the closing ceremonies for the Startalk Summer Language Program in Bangor.

This was the eleventh successful year, training both Maine students and Chinese teachers.

It was a three week program taught by experienced teachers.

Students from all over Maine and other states were welcome.

"At this moment, for our children, more and more to learn this language and the culture will help these countries to get along better and the better. Work together more and more and bring peace for the whole world." Says Jing Zhang.

Students today demonstrated what they have learned and did performances in Chinese.