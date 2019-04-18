Closing arguments in Bangor for man accused of killing a baby in Millinocket

Closing arguments heard Thursday in a Bangor courtroom in the trial of a man charged with manslaughter for the death of a baby.

36-year-old Jessee Mackin is accused of killing six-month-old Larry Lord in Millinocket in 2015. Lord was the son of Jamie Clark, the woman Mackin was dating at the time.

Mackin and Clark both testified Thursday.

During closing arguments, the prosecution said evidence and testimony from medical staff shows Mackin was responsible for injuries to Lord's head that killed him.

The defense said Clark’s series of events don't add up, and she was alone with Lord, "on two separate occasions" before he was taken to the hospital.

Stephen Smith, Defense Attorney, said, "Jamie Clark said she observed nothing unusual. She didn't hear anything unusual. She didn't hear slams. She didn't hear cursing, swearing, anger. All of her observations of my client were that he was calm. He was attentive. He was the stepfather that he should've been."

Leanne Robbin, Asst. Attorney General, said, "And we now know only one person was present with Larry when that injury must've been inflicted and that person was just Jessee Mackin. The evidence compels a conclusion that Jessee Mackin caused the death of his girlfriend's baby, Larry Lord, and that he acted recklessly and with criminal negligence in slamming that baby's head against one of the hard flat surfaces in the master bedroom."

A judge, not a jury heard the case. The judge will review the materials and make a decision at a later date.