Closing arguments are underway today in the trial of a Hampden man accused of murdering his sister-in-law.

56-year-old Philip Clark shot and killed Renee Clark.

His defense does not dispute that, but says she pushed him over the edge, so he should be convicted of manslaughter, not murder.

The judge announced this morning he will give the jury an instruction for manslaughter taking into account Philip Clark's "abnormal condition of mind."

During the six day trial, the prosecution played police recorded interviews in which Philip Clark confesses to killing Renee.

They argue Philip Clark intentionally killed Renee Clark saying he shot her until she was dead.

But the defense maintains Philip Clark was pushed over the edge and his altered state of mind caused him to kill Renee Clark.

The jury will begin deliberations this afternoon.

The jury will begin deliberations this afternoon.


