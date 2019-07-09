Clock being fixed at historic downtown Bangor building

Work is being done to a piece of history in downtown Bangor.

The clock outside Bangor Savings Bank on State Street is being repaired and replaced.

We're told it was working until just recently.

Bank officials say this is an importance time piece especially because of its location.

It's part of the building that was one of their first bank locations that opened in 1889.

It was rebuilt after the fire of 1911.

The last time the clock was replaced was in 1996 when it used to be a 70's era digital display.

"When we replaced the clock in 1996 we wanted a replica that was true to the era of the construction in 1913, and actually the same architect of this is the same as the New York Public Library," said Kate Rush, Community Relations, Bangor Savings Bank.

The clock is expected to be finished soon.