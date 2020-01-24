Clinton man sentenced to prison for sex crimes against children

A Clinton man whose wife ran a home daycare has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sex crimes against children.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 40-year-old Robert Perkins pled guilty to unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching...

Perkins was accused of abusing six children, who ranged in age from 6 to 15.

Based on court documents the assaults date back as far ten years ago, with the last one reported in 2016.

Perkins was also initially charged with gross sexual assault but that charge was dismissed.

In court this week, he pleaded no contest to sexual abuse of a minor.

In addition to his prison sentence, Perkins will be required to be on the sex offender list for the rest of his life.