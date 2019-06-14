Clinton man sentenced for Christmas Day stabbing in Bridgton

A man from Clinton has been sentenced to 3 months in jail for stabbing a man in Bridgton on Christmas Day.

18-year-old Tyler Loisel pleaded guilty last month to criminal trespass and assault.

Loisel tried to break into the man's home, then stabbed him multiple times before taking off.

The Portland Press Herald reports both men had been involved with the same woman at one point.

Loisel was arrested in Casco after the stabbing.

The man was treated at the hospital the same day and released.