A Clinton man accused of sexually abusing several young children has pleaded not guilty.

39-year-old Robert Perkins is charged with gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and sexual abuse of a minor.

Perkins is accused of abusing five children in all - three girls under 10, and a boy and girl under 15.

Court documents say the assaults date back as far ten years ago, with the last incident reported in 20-16.

Perkins was arrested in December.