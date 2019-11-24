One dead, two injured after crash in Canaan

CANAAN, WABI (WABI) - One man is dead following a crash in Canaan Saturday night.
It happened on the Hill Road just after 7:00 p.m.
Police say 55-year-old Scott Miller of Clinton was killed in the crash.
We're told the driver of the car, 44-year-old David Johnson and another passenger, 58-year-old Robert Archer, both of Clinton were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.
Officials say Johnson failed to negotiate a turn, went off the road, and struck a tree head on.
Police believe alcohol is a factor, however the investigation is ongoing.