One dead, two injured after crash in Canaan

One man is dead following a crash in Canaan Saturday night.

It happened on the Hill Road just after 7:00 p.m.

Police say 55-year-old Scott Miller of Clinton was killed in the crash.

We're told the driver of the car, 44-year-old David Johnson and another passenger, 58-year-old Robert Archer, both of Clinton were taken to a local hospital for their injuries.

Officials say Johnson failed to negotiate a turn, went off the road, and struck a tree head on.

Police believe alcohol is a factor, however the investigation is ongoing.

